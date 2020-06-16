Stanley Black & Decker Named To 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking

"Now more than ever, the business community must take action and come together and focus on creating a better world for all stakeholders," said Stanley Black & Decker's President and CEO Jim Loree. "We stand 'For Those Who Make The World,' our Purpose statement adopted just over three years ago. The 'Those' is intended to reinforce our commitment to inclusivity for all people and we stand in solidarity for justice, inclusion and equality. We know that our team and each and every one of us can contribute and be a force for good. This recognition acknowledges the wonderful progress our teams have made in this regard, but we know there is more to do to understand, acknowledge and take action for the African American community and other marginalized groups."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 141 ESG transparency and performance factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance. Using a methodology developed by 3BL Media, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services.



"Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decade means we need all companies to embed ESG issues into their business," said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. "The best corporate citizens of 2020 are leaders, demonstrating how transparency, ambitious goals, robust strategies and accounting for all stakeholders builds business and social value."



Stanley Black & Decker's purpose – For Those Who Make the World – helped launch a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy that tied the company's purpose with the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. While the company always had a deep commitment to CSR, the strategy, born in 2017, was reflective of the company's broader ambition to help create a more sustainable world.

The strategy focuses the company's efforts on three key pillars: empowering makers, innovating with purpose and creating a more sustainable world. By 2030, Stanley Black & Decker plans to enable 10 million creators and makers to thrive in a changing world, innovate our products to enhance the lives of 500 million people, and, be carbon positive in its global operations, meaning its carbon capture is greater than its carbon emissions. Stanley Black & Decker also aims to build a culture where inclusiveness is a reflex, not an initiative and all employees feel valued, heard and positioned to succeed.

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14 billion revenue industrial company. Stanley Black & Decker has 60,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include Black & Decker, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, Irwin, Lenox, Porter Cable and Stanley. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens debuted in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and appeared annually in Corporate Responsibility Magazine for many years. 3BL Media has managed the ranking since 2018. To compile the ranking, each company in the Russell 1000 Index is ranked according to its transparency and performance on 141 environmental, social and governance factors.



3BL Media delivers purpose-driven communications for the world's leading companies. Our unrivaled distribution, leadership and editorial platforms inspire and support global sustainable business. Learn more here .



