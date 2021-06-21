Stanley Black & Decker President and CFO Don Allan To Provide Testimony Before Senate Finance Committee on International Trade, Customs and Global Competitiveness on June 22

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) President and Chief Financial Officer Don Allan will testify before Senate Finance Committee, Subcommittee on International Trade, Customs and Global Competitiveness on June 22.

Allan will provide testimony on behalf of Stanley Black & Decker on the company's manufacturing and supply chain resiliency and discuss the importance of manufacturing in the United States.

"In this period of recovery from the impacts of the COVID pandemic, we believe a strategic U.S. trade agenda is critical to ensuring a robust and inclusive economic recovery," said Allan in a written testimony. "The agenda should support job creation in the U.S., expand access to new markets, and ensure global competitiveness of U.S. manufacturing. The U.S. trade agenda should also reconsider the Section 301 tariff regime on products of China, particularly those that are inputs used to support U.S. manufacturing."

Stanley Black & Decker is the largest hand and power tool manufacturer in the world and has been moving operations and its supply chain closer to U.S. customers over the past decade, adding U.S. manufacturing jobs and increasing its impact to local economies and communities where it operates.

The Senate Finance Committee, Subcommittee on International Trade, Customs and Global Competitiveness hearing will take place on Tuesday, June 22, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in the Dirksen Senate Office Building. The full testimony can be found on the Committee's website. The hearing can be viewed through the Committee's website.

