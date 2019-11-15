Stanley Black & Decker Receives Prestigious Citizens Award from US Chamber of Commerce Foundation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation has named Stanley Black & Decker Best Corporate Steward as part of its 2019 Citizens Awards. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual awards program, which recognizes the most innovative and impactful corporate citizenship initiatives raising the bar on social responsibility and spearheading the transformation to a strong, healthy and sustainable future.

"On behalf of Stanley Black & Decker's 60,000 employees, I am proud and humbled by this prestigious recognition of our efforts," said Stanley Black & Decker President and CEO Jim Loree. "In late 2016, we set out to elevate our commitment to corporate social responsibility, by first defining our CSR strategy and then activating our purpose – 'For Those Who Make The World.' I believe that business has a responsibility to be a force for good for our employees, our customers, our communities and society in general. While we still have more work to do, we are making meaningful progress as an organization."

Stanley Black & Decker's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy is aligned with the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The strategy focuses the company's efforts on three key pillars: empowering makers, innovating with purpose and creating a more sustainable world. By 2030, Stanley Black & Decker plans to enable 10 million creators and makers to thrive in a changing world, innovate our products to enhance the lives of 500 million people, and be carbon positive in its global operations, meaning its carbon capture is greater than its carbon emissions. To learn more about the company's CSR strategy, visit www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/social-responsibility.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Citizens Awards honor businesses for their significant positive impact in communities around the world. For 20 years, this awards program has illustrated how every day businesses serve as a powerful force for good and lead the charge in creating innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges. Companies and chambers of commerce from around the globe compete for the Citizens Awards, making them one of the most prestigious honors in corporate citizenship.

"Stanley Black & Decker embodies all that it means to be a Corporate Steward in 2019. We're excited to recognize the vision of their 2030 CSR Strategy and their achievements with the program so far," said U.S. Chamber Foundation Senior Vice President Marc DeCourcey. "The company's focus on three pillars – people, product, and planet – ensures Stanley's ongoing positive impact by empowering the makers and creators of the world while building toward a more sustainable future."

The Chamber Foundation announced the winners of the 2019 Citizens Awards on November 14 at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Learn more about the awards program here.

About Stanley Black & Decker:

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 61,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include Black & Decker, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, Irwin, Lenox, Porter Cable and Stanley. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

