Stanley Black & Decker Recognized as Global Sustainability Leader on the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced that it has earned the distinction of being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM for the third consecutive year and maintained its inclusion in the DJSI North America Index for the 10th consecutive year.

"We congratulate Stanley Black & Decker for being included in the DJSI World and North American Indexes," said Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings, RobecoSAM. "A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

The DJSI series is considered a gold standard for corporate sustainability and is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on financially material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors.

"Stanley Black & Decker is committed to playing a broader role in society and to the principles embedded in stakeholder capitalism," said Stanley Black & Decker President & CEO Jim Loree. "Around the globe, our 54,000 employees are engaged in living our Purpose – For Those Who Make The World – and doing our part to be a force for good. Critical to this effort are activities that focus on meeting the aggressive environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics embedded in DJSI, which is why we are so pleased to be recognized for our efforts, including for the third consecutive year on DJSI's World Index."

Stanley Black & Decker's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy is aligned with the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The strategy focuses the company's efforts on three key pillars: empowering makers, innovating with purpose and creating a more sustainable world. By 2030, Stanley Black & Decker plans to enable 10 million creators and makers to thrive in a changing world, innovate our products to enhance the lives of 500 million people, and, be carbon positive in its global operations, meaning its carbon capture is greater than its carbon emissions. To learn more about the company's CSR strategy, visit www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/social-responsibility.

About S&P Dow Jones Indices



To form the index, RobecoSAM, an investment specialist focused on sustainability investing, assesses more than 3,500 of the world's largest companies through its annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Companies are evaluated based on a range of financially relevant sustainability criteria covering the economic, environmental and social dimensions. The DJSI World Index recognizes the top 10 percent of companies within each industry globally, while the top 20 percent of companies in the United States and Canada are included on the North America Index.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is a $14 billion revenue, purpose-driven industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 54,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second largest commercial electronic security company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include Black & Decker, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, Irwin, Lenox, Porter Cable and Stanley. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place.

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

Related Links

www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

