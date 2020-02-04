Stanley Black & Decker Recognized On CDP "A List" For Climate Action and Water Security Leadership

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced that it has again been recognized by environmental impact nonprofit CDP for its climate action and water security leadership.

The company was named to the CDP 'A List' for climate change and water security for the second consecutive year, and it has achieved CDP Leadership Status for seven consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker is one of only 35 U.S.-based companies to score an "A" on the study for climate change and one of only 14 to score an "A" for water security.

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely regarded as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess companies, allocating scores of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

"We appreciate that there is the potential for real financial impact on society and business due to a lack of action on issues related to global climate change," said Jim Loree, CEO at Stanley Black & Decker. "We can't afford to wait, which is why our team has been focused on finding ways to create a more sustainable world as a key pillar of our 2030 corporate social responsibility strategy and in alignment with our purpose – For Those Who Make The World. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to be a force for good, but we know we have more work to do to achieve our ambitious targets."

Stanley Black & Decker's corporate social responsibility strategy is built around three pillars with 2030 targets that are aligned with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, including specific targets related to climate action and water security:

Empower Makers: Empower 10 million creators and makers to thrive in a changing world.

Innovate with Purpose: Innovate our products to enhance the lives of 500 million people and improve environmental impacts.

Create a More Sustainable World: Positively impact the environment through our operations, including become operationally carbon positive – reducing emissions to zero and proceeding beyond zero – achieve zero waste-to-landfill and sustainable water use across our operations.

"Congratulations to Stanley Black & Decker for earning a spot on this year's Climate A List – they are a model for true corporate sustainability leadership," said Bruno Sarda, President of CDP North America. "Climate change is an undeniable business risk if unaddressed, and we must transition to a low-carbon economy now to avoid the worst impacts. A List companies know sustainability presents an exciting race to the top, an opportunity to innovate and rethink business as usual, proving that environmental responsibility simply makes good business sense."

To learn more about Stanley Black & Decker's corporate social responsibility strategy, please visit: https://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/social-responsibility/create-more-sustainable-world

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP Climate Change and Water Security A Lists are available here: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

About Stanley Black & Decker:

Stanley Black & Decker is a $14 billion revenue, purpose-driven industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 60,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second largest commercial electronic security company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include Black & Decker, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, Irwin, Lenox, Porter Cable and Stanley. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

