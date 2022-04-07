Stanley Black & Decker Steps Up To the Plate: CRAFTSMAN Named Official Tools Sponsor of Six Major League Baseball Teams

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that its iconic CRAFTSMAN brand will be the official tools sponsor of the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Miami Marlins, Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics for the 2022 MLB season.

This marks Stanley Black & Decker's 14th year partnering with MLB teams which helps showcase one of the company's most iconic brands – CRAFTSMAN – to millions of baseball fans. Like baseball, CRAFTSMAN is synonymous with American pride. Since 1927, homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted the CRAFTSMAN brand.

"We're excited to once again partner with the MLB to showcase a powerful brand that stands for reliability and quality," said Jaime Ramirez, Executive Vice President of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "Our partnership with each of these six MLB clubs will enable us to engage with baseball fans and showcase CRAFTSMAN's true American pride."

This year's sponsorship includes being named the official tools sponsor for each team, stadium signage and assets and VIP experiences to allow the company to engage with its customers. The company will use MLB assets including tickets, hospitality, ceremonial pitches and other VIP experiences to honor tradespeople around the country including plumbers, contractors, electricians, HVAC technicians and more throughout the baseball season.

For more information about Stanley Black & Decker and the company's sponsorships visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/who-we-are/brand-partners.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

