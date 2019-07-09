Stanley Black & Decker Supports Neurodiversity with "Quiet Race" in Partnership with Envision Virgin Racing Formula E Team

Autism affects an estimated 1 in 59 children in the United States and 70 million people worldwide. Each person with autism has different strengths and challenges. For some people on the spectrum, sensory sensitivities can make motorsports particularly difficult to enjoy. With Formula E's distinctively low level of noise compared to other track sports, Stanley Black & Decker, the Envision Virgin Racing Team and Autism Speaks aim to create a more inclusive race day.

This weekend, Stanley Black & Decker and their global partner, Envision Virgin Racing, will host a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for children invited by Autism Speaks, which promotes solutions for the needs of people with autism and their families, and the Franklin Academy, a Connecticut preparatory school providing specialized education to adolescents with nonverbal learning disabilities and autism spectrum disorder. The children and their families will get a behind-the-scenes garage tour and special race-day experience tailored to their needs, with particular attention to accommodating sensory sensitivities. These guests will also learn about STEAM-based education and careers that exist in the world of motorsport. STEAM encompasses science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

"Formula E is a unique form of motorsport and our electric engines showcase the best automotive technology," said Envision Virgin Racing Driver Sam Bird. "I'm proud that this sport allows us to welcome new fans who may not be able to enjoy other types of motorsport due to sensory sensitivities. I'm excited to help host these families this weekend to show how our series is unique and hopefully introduce these kids to a world of STEAM careers within the sport."

The children will also be joined by Chasing Classic Cars legend Wayne Carini, whose personal connection to autism helped inspire this initiative. Following the race, driver Sam Bird will be auctioning off his race suit, with all proceeds benefiting Autism Speaks.

Empowering People of All Abilities

Beyond race weekend, Stanley Black & Decker and Autism Speaks are partnering to create a program that will prepare people with ASD to pursue skilled-labor jobs in the manufacturing field.

Studies show that the vast majority of adults (18+) with ASD are unemployed or underemployed. As part of the company's comprehensive social responsibility strategy, Stanley Black & Decker has a mission to empower 10 million makers and creators of all abilities by 2030. This includes preparing the workforce of tomorrow with vocational training, STEAM education and access to makerspaces.

"Stanley Black & Decker strives to build and nurture a vibrant culture in which inclusiveness is a reflex, not an initiative," said Stanley Black & Decker President & CEO Jim Loree. "We are committed to hiring and maintaining a diverse workforce that is inclusive of employees with a range of backgrounds, abilities and needs. This also includes a commitment to raising awareness and appreciation for neurodiversity."

The Stanley Black & Decker and Autism Speaks program will aim to empower makers through a grant program developed to suit the learning needs of individuals with ASD. The program will also coach faculty members on how to accommodate learners with ASD, work with participants to increase self-advocacy and independence as well as interpersonal skills and help them develop a peer network.

"Over the next five years, we will work together to create a community college curriculum focused on manufacturing skills," said Angela Geiger, president and CEO at Autism Speaks. "We applaud Stanley Black & Decker for its focus on inclusion and our shared commitment to preparing people on the spectrum for meaningful careers and greater independence."

The program will focus on communities where Stanley Black & Decker has a manufacturing presence and help create a pool of talent for the company in these areas.

An ASMR Experience

Prior to race weekend, Stanley Black & Decker released an ASMR — Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response — video. ASMR videos can help to soothe some people who are highly sensitive to sights and sounds, providing a calming, immersive and relaxing experience.

The video features racing footage and Envision Virgin Racing professionals expertly using Stanley Black & Decker tools to fine-tune a vehicle. Showcasing the tools through a sensory experience enables a new audience to appreciate their use. Viewers can visit this link to see and hear behind-the-scenes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwyLqn5aXEE&feature=youtu.be

More information on Stanley Black & Decker's diversity and inclusion efforts can be found at: https://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/careers/our-inclusive-workforce.

About Stanley Black & Decker:

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 61,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include Black & Decker, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, Irwin, Lenox, Porter Cable and Stanley. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About Envision Virgin Racing:

The Envision Virgin Racing Formula E Team is one of the founding and leading outfits in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship – the electric street racing series and the world's first fully-electric international single-seater category.

Launching in 2014, the team was part of the series' inaugural race held in Beijing and has gone on to compete in all 55 races to date. During that time, the outfit has scored more than 750 points – including nine race wins and 2 podiums – making it the third highest points scorer of all time, and one of only two teams to have recorded victories in every season of Formula E. Now with new majority owner Envision Group on board, together with the continued support of Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson and the Virgin Group, the team's commercial headquarters are based in London, whilst its operational arm is centered at new state-of-the-art facilities at Silverstone Park.

Envision's mission is to 'Solve the Challenges for a Sustainable Future' and the team provides a global platform for this message, and the technology, to be shared. Overseeing the team's operations is Managing Director Sylvain Filippi, who has been with the team since day one. Its driver line-up for season five features British racer Sam Bird and Dutchman Robin Frijns. Now, after four successful seasons, the team embarks upon the 'watershed' fifth season of Formula E which will see an all-new car introduced, together with brand new race tracks.

For further information visit www.envisionvirginracing.com

About Autism:

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. A combination of genetic and environmental factors influence the development of autism, and autism often is accompanied by medical issues such as GI disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. Autism affects an estimated 1 in 59 children.

About Autism Speaks:

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join a fundraising walk or make a donation, go to www.AutismSpeaks.org.

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

Related Links

http://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

