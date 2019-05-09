Stanley Black & Decker To Host 2019 Investor Day On May 16, 2019

News provided by

Stanley Black & Decker

May 09, 2019, 15:36 ET

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that it will audio webcast its Investor Day scheduled for Thursday, May 16, 2019, in New York, NY. Presentations by senior management will be webcast beginning at 8:00 AM EDT and concluding at approximately 12:00 PM EDT.

The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 90 days.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Investor Contacts:  

Media Contacts:


Dennis Lange

Shannon Lapierre

Vice President, Investor Relations

Vice President, Communications

dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

& Public Relations

(860) 827-3833

shannon.lapierre@sbdinc.com

(860) 827-3575



Cort Kaufman
Director, Investor Relations
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com 
(860) 515-2741

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

Related Links

http://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

Also from this source

STANLEY Security Launches Partnership with Alarm.com...

Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2019 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Stanley Black & Decker To Host 2019 Investor Day On May 16, 2019

News provided by

Stanley Black & Decker

May 09, 2019, 15:36 ET