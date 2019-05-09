Stanley Black & Decker To Host 2019 Investor Day On May 16, 2019

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that it will audio webcast its Investor Day scheduled for Thursday, May 16, 2019, in New York, NY. Presentations by senior management will be webcast beginning at 8:00 AM EDT and concluding at approximately 12:00 PM EDT.

The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 90 days.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Investor Contacts: Media Contacts:



Dennis Lange Shannon Lapierre Vice President, Investor Relations Vice President, Communications dennis.lange@sbdinc.com & Public Relations (860) 827-3833 shannon.lapierre@sbdinc.com

(860) 827-3575





Cort Kaufman

Director, Investor Relations

cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

(860) 515-2741

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

Related Links

http://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

