Stanley Black & Decker To Host 2019 Investor Day On May 16, 2019
May 09, 2019, 15:36 ET
NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that it will audio webcast its Investor Day scheduled for Thursday, May 16, 2019, in New York, NY. Presentations by senior management will be webcast beginning at 8:00 AM EDT and concluding at approximately 12:00 PM EDT.
The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 90 days.
Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.
|
Investor Contacts:
|
Media Contacts:
|
Dennis Lange
|
Shannon Lapierre
|
Vice President, Investor Relations
|
Vice President, Communications
|
& Public Relations
|
(860) 827-3833
|
(860) 827-3575
SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker
Share this article