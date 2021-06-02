Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a virtual presentation by Jim Loree, CEO, at the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET. The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange

Vice President, Investor Relations

(860) 827-3833

[email protected]

Cort Kaufman

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 515-2741

[email protected]

Christina Francis

Director, Investor Relations

(860) 438-3470

[email protected]

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

Related Links

http://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

