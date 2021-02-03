STANLEY X and DeepHow Win ShowStopper Award at NECA 2020 Annual Convention

STANLEY X has been deploying DeepHow's breakthrough video-based learning approach to develop comprehensive on-the-job learning material to help capture and share knowledge across businesses. DeepHow harnesses the power of AI to automate process mapping and video creation, enabling companies to rapidly create a library of standard work-instruction videos.

"Forty percent of the construction workforce will retire within 10 years, taking vast expertise and know-how with them. We are partnering with Stanley Black & Decker to deploy an AI-powered video-centric solution that captures and documents these skills," said Dr. Sam Zheng, co-founder and CEO of DeepHow. "The NECA showstopper award is validation that technology can play a crucial role in upskilling the next generation of tradespeople."

DeepHow combines the deep learning of AI with the know-how of expert employees. Using DeepHow, companies can easily make their skills, techniques and know-how available across the organization at almost twice the speed of traditional video production. The resulting high-quality training videos reduce new task training time by up to 40 percent, compared with printed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"We understand the labor challenges and productivity concerns facing our customers in the construction industry," said Rebecca Peredo, director of commercialization at STANLEY X. "Our partnership with DeepHow allows us to deliver meaningful solutions to those who make the world. We are very proud of this Showstopper Award win."

About STANLEY X and Stanley Black & Decker

STANLEY X is the innovation hub of Stanley Black & Decker. Through innovation, collaboration, and smart risk-taking, it aims to drive positive change by addressing the right problems to improve lives. For more information, visit stanleyx.com.

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 54,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About DeepHow

DeepHow was founded in 2018 by a team of ex-Siemens researchers and engineers who saw an unmet need to transfer knowledge in the skilled trades labor market. They developed a video-centric knowledge capturing and learning platform that bridges the skills gap in the manufacturing, service, and construction industries. DeepHow streamlines know-how capture using AI workflow indexing and segmentation at one-tenth the time of traditional video-editing approaches, and powers knowledge transfer with smart, how-to training videos that boost employee performance by 25%. For more information, visit deephow.com.

