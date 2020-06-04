Stann Givens & Chris Givens Named to 2020 Florida Super Lawyers

TAMPA, Fla., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa Attorneys Stann Givens and Chris Givens have cultivated a reputation of success protecting the rights of clients facing difficult divorce and family law matters. Known for their extensive experience resolving complex disputes, the Father-Son legal team has helped Givens Law Group earn national recognition for its work helping families across South Florida navigate difficult legal journeys.

As practitioners of the law, they too have garnered the respect of clients and colleagues alike. Their latest achievement: yet another selection to the Florida Super Lawyers list.

Proven Family Lawyers Recognized Among the Best

Super Lawyers magazine has become one of America's most trusted attorney rating services. Using a patented, multi-phase selection process, editorial staff carefully vet potential candidates who've been nominated by their peers, subjecting them to rounds of third-party peer reviews and independent research that evaluates attorneys on over a dozen criteria of success.

Selection to the annual Super Lawyers list speaks volumes about an attorney's professional success, as well as the esteem they've earned from fellow lawyers and members of the judiciary who've seen their work in action. In total, just 5% of all lawyers throughout the state make the final Super Lawyers list.

For Attorneys Stann Givens and Chris Givens, it's a distinction they've earned before:

Stann Givens has been named to Florida Super Lawyers every year since 2006. A Board Certified Marital and Family Law Specialist by The Florida Bar and a Florida Supreme Court Certified Family Mediator, Givens has leveraged over 45 years of experience to help thousands of clients navigate difficult proceedings involving divorce, support, and other matrimonial matters. A frequent lecturer and author on Florida family law topics, Stann Givens has been widely recognized for his contributions in and out of the courtroom, earning accolades that include multiple selections to The Best Lawyers in America , fellowship in the prestigious American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, and the Extraordinary Pro Bono Commitment Award from the Spring Women's Shelter in Tampa, FL , among many others.

Givens Law Group is Father-Son legal team that focuses exclusively on representing clients in divorce and family law actions across Tampa and South Florida. Known for their professionalism, ethics, and passion for helping clients and local communities, Givens Law Group has also been voted among U.S. News' Tier 1 "Best Law Firms" in Family Law. Learn more at www.tampafamilylaw.com.

