Stanton Chase Announces New Managing Director

Apr 29, 2019, 16:23 ET
CHICAGO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global executive search firm Stanton Chase announced today that Mitch Ornstein, a veteran search consultant, has been appointed Managing Director in the Chicago office. As Managing Director, Ornstein will serve as an expert in the CFO functional practice and the Consumer Products, Industrial and Financial Services practice groups for Stanton Chase.
"I am excited to welcome Mitch to our team in Chicago, he brings 15 years of dedicated experience helping clients resolve their talent gaps and a track record of exceeding their expectations," said Bernie Layton, Managing Director.
Most recently, Mitch founded and ran AdvocateFirst Execs, a boutique executive search firm in Chicago specializing in senior-level finance and accounting professionals. Prior to his search career, Mitch opened and led Chicago expansion of an Inc. 500 firm and successfully developed a team that grew into one of the leading firms in the market. Mitch spent six years hiring and leading sales teams for a leading distributor of industrial products. He began his career with Deloitte.
Mitch holds a B.A. in Accounting from the University of St. Thomas and a J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law. He serves as a Board of Trustee for North Lawndale College Prep.
