Star Alliance Expands Strategic Partnership with TCS to Deliver Enhanced Customer Experiences

FRANKFURT, Germany and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has expanded its strategic partnership with Star Alliance, the world's largest airline alliance, to provide predictive and real-time business analytics, improve its customers' overall experience and accelerate its digital transformation journey.

TCS' strategic partnership with Star Alliance spans over 15 years and multiple geographies. Most recently, TCS successfully completed a large-scale cloud migration helping the company improve speed to market, provide seamless customer experiences during interline travels, and reduce the number of third country operators involved for member carriers. This gave the alliance complete virtual oversight of its organization and a scalable infrastructure that supports future growth.

The expanded partnership will see TCS leverage its domain expertise and contextual knowledge to deploy AWS technology around data analytics, business intelligence and machine learning to improve Star Alliance's business performance and ability to innovate at scale. This will enable real-time, predictive capabilities and faster, more informed decision-making that enhances the travel experience for the 654 million customers of the Alliance's member airlines. For example, Star Alliance has introduced applications to monitor flight connections in real time, enabling proactive action – such as fast-tracking a passenger as well as baggage through customs and immigration – to quickly transfer customers and their baggage to a connecting flight.

"As we look to adapt and scale our business in response to the global pandemic, it has never been more important that we improve operational efficiencies and transform our global IT infrastructure to become more agile," said Jeffrey Goh, CEO, Star Alliance. "With TCS, we look forward to accelerating the development of new enterprise applications and customer features and deploying machine learning models, to allow us to introduce new services that reimagine the global travel experience for the millions of airline customers we serve across the world."

"The global pandemic has reinforced the need for the travel industry to embrace new technologies that improve their operational resilience, business agility, and responsiveness to evolving customer needs and local regulations," said Arun Pradeep, Head, Travel, Transportation and Hospitality, Europe, TCS. "Having transformed Star Alliance's IT with our cloud-first strategy using AWS, we are now helping them unlock further value by harnessing capabilities around advanced analytics and machine learning to deliver higher levels of personalization and superior customer experiences."

TCS provides a comprehensive suite of cloud offerings such as advisory services, strategy and roadmap definition, assessment, deployment and implementation, workload migration, and hybrid managed services—all spanning public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. TCS has delivered proven results to thousands of businesses worldwide seeking to develop and transform their cloud strategies.

About Star Alliance

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognized by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by both Business Traveller Magazine and Skytrax. The 26 member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 19,000 daily flights to over 1,300 airports in 195 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partners Juneyao Airlines and THAI Smile Airways. www.staralliance.com

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 453,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

