STAR Announces Results from April 2019 Automotive Standards Conference

MCLEAN, Va., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the STAR organization (Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail) announced results for its first technology planning conference for 2019. The conference was held at Nissan North America headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee April 1 & 2, 2019. Participating STAR members included General Motors, Nissan, Toyota, Volvo Group, NADA (National Automotive Dealers Association), Motive Retail, and Dealer Service Providers including Auto/Mate Dealership Systems, Dealer Built, Dominion Dealer Solutions and PBS Systems Group.

The April STAR conference participants focused on two core strategies which are part of the STAR 2020 project - refactoring the existing STAR standard xml SOAP architecture and in parallel, plans for completion of the first STAR JSON open API interfaces. The conference included three breakout sessions which focused on shaping STAR's governance and guiding principles for the development effort, gaining agreement on focus data interfaces for finalization of open API business and enterprise component development, and process steps for formalizing industry acceptance through STAR's members.

Anders Puwanant of Volvo Group presented several cases which underlined the importance of refactoring as it relates to legacy applications and is the most logical course in developing a JSON framework. Eban Thomas of General Motors commented "we made good progress in reaching consensus concerning design principles. We have a lot of unanswered questions concerning core processes used by various OEMs and suppliers that we hope to work through in the coming months".

STAR Chairperson Kim Campassi of Motive Retail was succinct in her praise of the conference results. We are excited about the progress made so far and look forward to our next conference this fall.

About STAR: Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR) is a nonprofit, dues-paying organization whose members include dealers, manufacturers, retail system providers, and automotive-related industry organizations. The goal of STAR is to use non-proprietary technology (IT)standards as a catalyst in fulfilling the business information needs of dealers and manufacturers while reducing the time and effort required to support related activities. Collectively, STAR develops voluntary industry standards and researches emerging technologies for the benefit of dealers. STAR is considered the IT standards organization for the retail automotive industry. Incorporated in 2001, STAR's objectives are to define the open, standard XML message formats for dealer-to-OEM communications (e.g, Parts Orders, Sales Leads, and Credit Applications), to define an open, standard architecture to support the delivery of messages between dealers and OEMs, and to standardize the dealership IT infrastructure. Over more than 15 years we have grown from an idea to an organization whose mission is to create voluntary industry standards that reduce cost and complexity for dealers, while increasing innovation and returns for all members.

Media Contact:

Paco Escobar

www.starstandard.org

(518) 727-4978

212938@email4pr.com

SOURCE Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR)

Related Links

http://www.starstandard.org

