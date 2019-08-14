Star Cinema Grill Expands Adoption of Sony 4K Laser Projection to Outfit Two New Locations in Texas

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Cinema Grill, a Houston based dine-in-theater concept, is continuing to elevate the cinema-going experience through the implementation of Sony's industry-leading 4K laser digital cinema projection technology.

A Sony customer since 2012, Star Cinema Grill's new Richmond/Katy, Texas location outfitted 11 auditoriums with Sony's 4K laser projectors, while the forthcoming Spring, Texas location slated to open in August will feature Sony's 4K laser projectors in all 12 auditoriums.

Prior to the Richmond/Katy and Spring locations, Star Cinema Grill added Sony 4K laser at their College Station, Texas location in 2018. This installation, which included nine SRX-R815P projectors, made Star Cinema Grill the latest to bring Sony laser projection technology to the greater Houston market, providing a heightened experience to both the exhibitor and its guests.

In total, Star Cinema Grill's implementation of Sony 4K laser includes 82 projectors across nine locations, with several of the installations featuring the SRX-R815DS (double stack) projectors.

"Star Cinema Grill has a longstanding relationship with Sony's cinema technology," said Jason Ostrow, vice president, development, Star Cinema Grill. "After installing Sony's latest 4K laser projectors, we noticed a marked difference in the picture quality, brightness and contrast, which helped keep our guests immersed in the movie-going experience and routinely returning to our theaters. Coupled with the reliability we've come to expect from Sony, we're confident that top-notch technology that enhances an audience's visual experience is the perfect complement to our renowned dine-in experience, luxury facilities and the latest blockbuster titles."

"As the movie-going experience evolves, theaters need to provide a premium, unmatched visit to audiences," said Theresa Alesso, pro division president, Sony Electronics. "Star Cinema Grill already provides quality food and beverage options, exquisite facilities and knowledgeable staff. Now, with their expanded adoption of Sony's projectors, they are adding the increased image detail and enhanced reality of 4K resolution, combined with the rich color and contrast that laser technology delivers. All these benefits enable Star Cinema Grill to provide audiences with a truly unforgettable night out."

For more information about Sony's movie theater solutions, please visit pro.sony.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K Ultra HD TVs. Visit www.sony.com/news for more information.

About Star Cinema Grill

Star Cinema Grill is a privately held Houston based dine-in-theatre concept that offers guests first run film releases, an extensive menu, and a full-service bar with a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits. Star Cinema Grill is Houston's largest dine-in theatre group with ten locations with plans to continue expansion throughout the greater Houston area as well as other markets including Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Chicago. The cinema's constant mission is to provide every guest with an unforgettable experience through beautiful facilities, unmatched hospitality, the highest quality food and beverages, and high-tech, state-of-the-art movie presentations.

SOURCE Sony Electronics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sony.com/news

