Star of the Hit TV Show 'Little Women: LA' to Host a Hair Health Social

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasmine Arteaga Sorge, star of the hit television show Little Women: LA will host a hair health social event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PDT on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Hair Club's Orange, California, center. Before her reality TV stardom, Jasmine was a Top 100 singing contestant on American Idol and worked for many years as a hairstylist. Jasmine has also been outspoken about her personal experience with hair loss.

Hair Club

The hair health social is open to women of all ages who are unhappy about their hair health or are experiencing hair thinning or loss. Jasmine will share her personal story about how she struggled with hair loss and how she addressed it, and answer questions from attendees. For women who want to do something about their hair thinning or loss, Hair Club consultants will conduct free, 10-point hair health checkups and recommend custom options across their range of hair enhancement, treatment, and restoration solutions. To further support Jasmine's efforts, Hair Club will offer attendees discounts up to 20% on select Hair Club solutions*.

"As a hairstylist and someone with intimate knowledge of the effects of hair loss on women, I have made it a mission to help other women regain their confidence," said Jasmine. "I'm excited to host this event where I can converse with women about hair loss in a safe, discreet environment. I'm equally elated to work with a company like Hair Club to help magnify my efforts."

"We're thrilled to support Jasmine in her work to help women love their hair again," said Mike Nassar, Hair Club's president and CEO. "Jasmine is a well-versed advocate for women's hair health, which is certainly a cause dear to Hair Club."

The Orange, California, center is located at 431 S. Batavia St., Suite 201, Orange, CA 92868.

*20% off applicable on select hair restoration solutions only and excludes all laser devices, EXT Spa Scalp Massager and retail products. This offer is valid on date of event only. Discount applicable to new clients only. Additional terms and conditions may apply. Subject to change without notice. Offer is not transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer or discounts.

About Hair Club

Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America's number one provider of proven hair enhancement, treatment, and restoration solutions. For more than 40 years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has nearly 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions.

