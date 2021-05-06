Star Staffing Awarded Forbes 2021 Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firm for Second Year

PETALUMA, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Staffing, a Northern California-based staffing and recruiting firm, has been named to Forbes Magazine's list of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms in 2021. This is the second time Star Staffing has been recognized by Forbes after receiving this same prestigious award in 2020.

This distinguished industry award is measured by Statista on behalf of Forbes to rank America's best temporary staffing firms. This recognition is based on over 26,000 nominations from participants in three target groups: external recruiters, HR/hiring managers, and candidates. The complete list consists of 150 Temp Staffing firms and was announced on May 6 and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Star Staffing President Nicole Serres shares, "It's a distinctive honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms in America. This title is a testament to the tremendous job our team has done in building a strong reputation as a company that provides excellent guidance to its clients and employees. Despite this past year presenting us with turbulent changes and adversities in our global and local economies, we were able to step up for our community at a time when our company was needed more than ever. We helped numerous companies with transitioning to remote work, overcoming the various challenges posed by the pandemic, and providing employers with much-needed resources and support. We're grateful to our employees, clients, and team members for their resiliency and continued trust."

With strong ties to essential industries like food manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution, Star Staffing was declared an essential business early into the pandemic and maintains the commitment to recruiting essential workers during challenging times. Star Staffing stimulated the local economy by supporting jobless hospitality workers to find temp jobs in different industries while original jobs were furloughed. For companies that saw an influx of demand due to COVID-19, Star partnered with them to get quality employees into roles, stay safe and operational, and meet hyper-elevated production.

As part of the COVID-safe transition process, Star Staffing pivoted to launch a virtual webinar series with critical information employers needed including topics on Covid-19 Vaccine Policies in the Workplace and Your Wellbeing: How Self-care Impacts the Organization. The Star Staffing App further sets Star Staffing apart as innovative leaders and recruiting experts amid the post-COVID landscape.

Star Staffing is a certified women-owned, full-service workforce solutions firm focused on making the best match between employee and employer. Our offices are located throughout Northern California including Sacramento, Fairfield, Napa, Lodi, Hayward, Petaluma, and Santa Rosa. Get all your hiring needs met at www.starhr.com

