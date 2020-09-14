Star-Studded Line-Up on Judging Panel Announced for Wirex and The Fintech Times' 'Rising Women in Crypto Power List'

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent announcement that leading payments platform, Wirex are launching their inaugural 'Rising Women in Crypto Power List' in partnership with The Fintech Times, the companies have revealed the list of their highly sought after judging panel.

Wirex and The Fintech Times are calling on women driving the future of digital currencies, to nominate themselves and others that they believe are making a difference in the space. There has been an overwhelming response from the community already, with over 250 entries into the competition that closes on the 30th September. The nominations of exceptional women will be then be analysed by a group of hand-selected judges and experts in their field, representing a range of disciplines and backgrounds, including:

- Dr. Ruth Wandhöfer - Fintech Global 50 Influencer, former Global Managing Director at Citi, VC investor for fintech in Gauss Ventures, I-NED and advisor

- Pavel Matveev - CEO and co-founder of Wirex, with 15 years experience in software development and IT management, and firm advocate of the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies

- Jason Williams - CEO of The Fintech Times and Founder of the Fintech Power 50

- Myrtle Ramos - Founder of Blocktides and Business Director of Asia Token Fund, renowned for empowering women and youths through blockchain

- George Coxon - Chief Operating Officer at the Nano Foundation and Director of Appia, on a mission to make the global economy equal and open to all

With considerable first-hand experience and knowledge of what it takes to be an inspirational figure in the cryptocurrency and fintech arenas, the judges will be assessing nominees in terms of their achievements, potential, leadership skills, ambition, influence and innovation. The judges are considering women that have long-standing experience in the field, as well as those that may be new to the scene and developing.

The Power List was created by the female employees working at Wirex, inspired by the companies' vision to empower everyone, and especially women, to experience a world where all currencies are equal. By offering a platform where anyone can seamlessly spend multiple crypto and traditional currencies in the everyday, they are endeavouring to use this campaign, as well as other insightful content, to inspire women to get involved in the blockchain space that is so often stereotypically associated with men.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, and one of the judges of the panel, explained that: "It's very exciting to be part of such an inspirational and relevant campaign, at a time when women in the fintech and cryptocurrency sectors should be praised for their achievements. We hope that Wirex and The Fintech Times are able to give these women a platform to be celebrated, and showcase some of the incredible women making waves in this space."

Dr. Ruth Wandhöfer, a Fintech Global 50 Influencer and also on the judging panel, went on to say: "I've been an advocate for women's involvement in the fintech and crypto spaces for many years, and I'm delighted to be invited to be a judge for this Power List. There's been an incredible selection of entries so far, and we hope that this only continues for the remainder of the competition."

Entries for the 'Rising Women in Crypto Power List' remain open and close on the 30th September, with a longlist being published by Wirex and The Fintech Times on the 5th October. The final 10 winners will be announced on the 2nd November. To nominate yourself or someone else, simply fill out the short form here: https://wirexapp.com/blog/post/rising-women-in-crypto-power-list-2020-0211

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first contactless payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Mateev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains.

With over three million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple money transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 54 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licencing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex introduced the world's first bitcoin reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 1.5% back in Bitcoin for every in-store transaction they make. They also launched their own native utility token, WXT, which entitles holders to rewards and incentives such as heavily-discounted fees and higher Cryptoback™ rewards.

Wirex is based in London with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas and Atlanta. With over $3bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

