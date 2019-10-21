Star-Studded Lineup Set for Yext's ONWARD19: The Future of Search Conference

More than 1,600 attendees will have the opportunity to hear keynotes from NBA legend, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Earvin "Magic" Johnson , Emmy Award-winning writer, Saturday Night Live alum, and "Late Night with Seth Meyers" host Seth Meyers , Head Coach of the U.S. Women's National Team Jill Ellis , and bestselling author and Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Seth Godin . Baseball legend Mike Piazza will also deliver the closing keynote at the event's Partner Summit.

The ONWARD19 agenda also features:

Ed Parsons , Geospatial Technologist at Google

, Geospatial Technologist at Google Ed Doran , Director of Product Management at Microsoft Research and AI and Microsoft Cortana Co-Founder

, Director of Product Management at Microsoft Research and AI and Microsoft Cortana Co-Founder Christi Olson , Head of Evangelism for Search at Microsoft

, Head of Evangelism for Search at Microsoft Emma Weisberg , Global Head of Waze Ads Marketing

, Global Head of Waze Ads Marketing David Isbitski , Chief Evangelist of Amazon Alexa and Echo

, Chief Evangelist of Amazon Alexa and Echo Michael Galassi , Head of Search & Voice Engineering at Netflix

, Head of Search & Voice Engineering at Netflix Yixue Li , Engineering Manager at Pinterest

, Engineering Manager at Pinterest Grammy Award-nominated artist Gavin DeGraw

ONWARD19 is sold out, but a livestream of the conference on October 29th will be available on ONWARD19.com beginning at approximately 1:30 pm (ET)/10:30 am (PT) with the opening keynote by Yext Founder and CEO Howard Lerman.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

