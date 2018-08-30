Star-Studded This Show Saves Lives Kicks Off New Year of #ThisShirtSavesLives for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

This Show Saves Lives will feature the big reveal for the newest version of the popular #ThisShirtSavesLives T-shirt, modeled by Nashville influencers being styled by some of Nashville's favorite designers, including ABLE, Cavanagh Baker, Draper James, Eric Adler, H. Audrey, Ruckle & Rye, The Showroom, Tribe Kelley, Uncommon James, Vinnie Louise and more.

The evening will also be packed with performances by Brett Young, Cassadee Pope, John Rich, LOCASH, RaeLynn, A Thousand Horses, and magician Justin Flom. Olympic gold medalist and St. Jude supporter Shawn Johnson East will lend her talents as the show's host along with Marley Sherwood from CMT, with special guests including Jessie James and Eric Decker, The Home Edit, Landyn from Living with Landyn, Lunchbox and Eddie from the Bobby Bones Show and many others.

The evening's most important guests, though, will be the St. Jude patients who will help introduce the new shirt to the world. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Tickets are on sale now at stjude.org/thisshowsaveslives. General admission tickets are $40- $105, and VIP tickets are $150. VIP guests will enjoy a reception before the event with heavy hors d'oeuvres, complimentary cocktails and a meet and greet.

The This Shirt Saves Lives movement launched in 2017 as a national campaign featuring hundreds of celebrities and influencers and creating a giving moment that has reached millions of people around the globe. The This Shirt Saves Lives T-shirt is exclusively available to monthly donors.

Presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee, This Show Saves Lives is a benefit event for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

For more information, visit stjude.org/thisshowsaveslives.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

