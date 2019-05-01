Star Trek's Uhura to Film Documentary Sizzle Reel

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since the debut of the classic series in 1966, Star Trek has lived on in the hearts and minds of fans. At the core of those episodes was Nichelle Nichols, a female actor that would capture the imagination of millions, including the show's creator Gene Roddenberry and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Nichelle Nichols

Now, 53 years after the debut of the first interracial kiss between Nichelle and co-star William Shatner, Nichelle is retiring from the convention circuit. May of 2020 will mark the end of an era when Nichelle will make her final public appearance at a special farewell engagement.

In light of all of these milestones, the time for Nichelle to tell her unique and amazing life story is now. Independent production company Atomic Network, which is currently working with Nichols, will be pitching the idea of her biographical documentary to the networks. Putting their best foot forward, they are planning on filming a sizzle reel on an authentic reproduction of the original Enterprise sets, currently located in Georgia.

To assist in the financing of the production, Atomic Network has created a crowdfunding page on Indiegogo.com, where donors can not only support Nichelle but also receive some great rewards. These unique items include autographed photos of Nichelle as Uhura as well as her alongside President Obama and reserved tickets to the farewell engagement. https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/nichelle-nichols-autographs-documentary/x/14491093#/

Once the campaign reaches its minimum goal, there will be some amazing stretch goals unlocked. "We are hoping that supporters rally behind this incredible woman to help bring her compelling story to the screen so she can continue to touch the hearts of millions," says producer Sky Conway.

Indiegogo Progress: After only four days, the campaign is halfway to its minimum goal on Indiegogo with over 100 donors pledging over $11,500. Stretch goals will begin unlocking at $25,000.

