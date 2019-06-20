Starboard Delivers Letter to AECOM CEO and Board of Directors

Believes AECOM Is Deeply Undervalued and Significant Opportunities Exist to Unlock Value Through Operational and Strategic Initiatives

Views AECOM's Announced Intention to Separate its Management Services Segment as a Positive First Step but Believes an Expansive and Open-Minded Strategic Review of the Company's Assets is Necessary

Looks Forward to Engaging with Management and the Board on Opportunities to Drive Value for the Benefit of All Shareholders