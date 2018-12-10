Starboard Delivers Letter to Cars.com Board of Directors

Believes Cars.com Is Deeply Undervalued and Has Substantial Opportunity for Operational Improvement

Urges the Board to Set Financial Targets That Reflect the True Earnings Potential of the Company and to Set a Plan to Improve Execution to Reach Such Targets

Believes Cars.com Should Generate Approximately $4 per Share of Adjusted Free Cash Flow by the End of 2020

Urges the Board to Take All Actions Necessary to Ensure That Shareholder Value is Maximized, Including Exploring a Potential Sale of the Company