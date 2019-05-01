WASHINGTON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

English: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Starbucks-Recalls-Bodum-Recycled-Coffee-Presses-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

Spanish: https://www.cpsc.gov/es/Noticias/2019/Starbucks-retira-del-mercado-cafeteras-de-embolo-recicladas-Bodum-debido-a-riesgo-de-laceracion



Recall Summary

Name of Product: Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Presses

Hazard: The coffee press' plunger knob can break and expose the metal rod, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee presses and contact Starbucks for instructions on how to return the coffee press to receive a full refund in the form of a store credit. Returns will not be accepted in stores.

Consumer Contact:

Starbucks toll-free at 888-843-0245 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.starbucks.com and click on Customer Service at the bottom of the page and then select "Starbucks" under Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 230,000 (in addition, about 33,200 units were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Bodum + Starbucks co-branded coffee presses partially made from recycled materials. The 8-cup French coffee press' cylindrical glass beaker, screen and plunger are held in place by a plastic dark gray frame with locking lid and a light gray handle and knob. The coffee presses measure about 9 inches high by about 4 inches in diameter. SKU number 011063549 is printed on a white label on the bottom of the base. Bodum and Made in Portugal are embossed on the bottom of the dark gray plastic base.

Incidents/Injuries: Starbucks has received eight reports of the plunger's knob breaking in the U.S. and one report of the plunger's knob breaking in Canada, resulting in lacerations or puncture injuries.

Sold At: Starbucks stores nationwide and online at Starbucks.com from November 2016 through January 2019 for about $20.

Importer: Starbucks Corporation, of Seattle, Wash.

Manufactured in: Portugal

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/69702r-eng.php

Footer

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-114

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

