Starburns Audio's New Stuck at Home with Cliff Dorfman Audio-Video Podcast Finds Creators at Home, Viewers on Social Video, and Listeners Across Podcast Platforms

BURBANK, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburns Audio announces the launch this week of Stuck at Home with Cliff and Jason Live!, an interview show that streams live and on-demand on the podcast studio's YouTube , Facebook Live and Twitter accounts weekday afternoons at 3:30 p.m. PT and posts weekday mornings across Apple Podcasts , Spotify and other major podcast platforms.

Stuck At Home Cliff Dorfman

Screenwriter Cliff Dorfman (Entourage, Warrior) hosts Stuck at Home, and Starburns Audio CEO Jason Smith co-hosts and plugs in guests live from their own computers and smartphones. First-week Stuck at Home guests include comedian Nick Guerra (Last Comic Standing), writer Karley Sciortino (Slutever), and comedian Patricia Williams (The Patdown with Ms. Pat).

For Starburns Audio — which produces and distributes 40-plus podcasts including Small Doses with Amanda Seales, Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy, and 40-plus other podcasts — Stuck at Home is a meeting of production necessity, technological progress, and the opportunity to work with a singular creative talent.

"We started developing Stuck at Home while we were figuring out how to do everything by remote and with the podcast market increasingly widening out to social-video platforms," Smith said. "Cliff Dorfman is a writer and director who's so quick and so nimble on live video that it became exactly the right show for this moment."

Dorfman, who was scheduled to direct a film in June before COVID-19 shut down the entertainment industry, has approached Stuck at Home as an opportunity to talk to writers, directors, producers, comedians and podcasters about their work.



"I love sitting down and talking to creative people," Dorfman said. "Almost everybody is at home right now because of COVID-19, so it's a good time to catch up with people. We're talking about art and commerce. We're talking about film and TV. We're talking about what these creators think about their work and the world right now."

Cliff Dorfman is a screenwriter, film director, and actor. He wrote the feature film Warrior that starred Tom Hardy and Nick Nolte, and he was a staff writer on HBO's Entourage. Dorfman is represented by ICM and managed by Valor Entertainment.

Jason Smith is CEO of Starburns Audio and an executive producer of numerous podcasts, including Mueller She Wrote, Harmontown and Never Seen It. He has produced audio projects for Comedy Central, Spotify and Audible.

