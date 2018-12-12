Starch Recovery Systems Market, 2023 - Diversified Applications of Starch & Its Derivatives for Food Nutrition and Industrial Purposes

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Starch Recovery Systems Market By Component (Refining sieves, Hydrocyclones and centrifuges, Vacuum filters, Screw conveyors, and Filling stations), Plant size (Large, Medium, and Small), Application, and Region - Global Forecast To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The starch recovery systems market is estimated at USD 256 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%, to reach USD 333 million by 2023.

The market has been segmented into component, application, and region. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into refining sieve, hydrocyclones and centrifuges, vacuum filters, screw conveyors, filling stations, and others. On the basis of application of processed potato, the market is segmented into frozen products, chips & snack pellets, and dehydrated products.

he increasing demand for processed potato products such as chips, french fries, and frozen potato is directly impacting the starch recovery industry. The growth of this market is attributed to the growing demand for convenience food and functional properties of starch & starch derivatives in a wide range of end-user industries.

Manufacturers are coming up with various kinds of shapes and sizes in the dehydrated products range, which is highly accepted by consumers. McCain Foods Limited (Canada) has become a major player in the frozen and dehydrated products categories by offering various kinds of potato designs and shapes such as smileys and sticks.

Hydrocyclone or centrifuge is an important part of the starch recovery system. The separation of starch from the potato slurry takes place in a hydrocyclone or centrifuge. Many companies such as Nivoba (Netherlands) offer hydrocyclone instead of centrifuge due to its easy and low maintenance and operational cost.

The Asia Pacific dominated the starch recovery systems market in 2017. China is one of the largest producers of potato, with the potato processing industry flourishing well in the country. These factors drive the growth of the starch recovery systems market in China, which, in turn, leads to the dominance of the Asia Pacific region in the starch recovery systems market.

