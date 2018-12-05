Starch Recovery Systems Market Worth $333 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, December 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Starch Recovery Systems Market By Component (Refining sieves, Hydrocyclones and centrifuges, Vacuum filters, Screw conveyors, and Filling stations), Plant size (Large, Medium, and Small), Application, and Region - Global Forecast To 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Starch Recovery Systems Market is estimated to be valued at USD 256 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 333 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.4%. Owing to factors such as the growing demand for snack food products; increasing environmental concerns; manufacturers' inclination toward cost-efficient manufacturing processes and toward gaining profits from byproducts, the global market for starch recovery systems is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Don't miss out on business opportunities in Starch Recovery Systems Market.

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=161195023

The hydrocyclones and centrifuges segment is estimated to dominate the market with the largest share in 2018.

On the basis of component, the hydrocyclones and centrifuges segment is estimated to account for a major market share in 2018. Multifunctionality of hydrocyclones and centrifuges and low operational & maintains costs are the key factors fueling the demand for these components. Expansion in the potato processing industry and technology upgradation of the manufacturing process are expected to drive the demand for starch recovery systems. These factors are fueling demand for hydrocyclones and centrifuges.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Starch Recovery Systems Market'

63 - Tables

36 - Figures

131 - Pages

View more detailed TOC @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/starch-recovery-system-market-161195023.html

By application, the frozen products segment is projected to account for the largest share of the market by 2023.

The frozen products segment of the starch recovery systems market is projected to account for the largest share by 2023. Frozen potatoes are popular among consumers due to the variety of flavors offered, their extended shelf life, and versatile use. The frozen potato products are fulfilling the demand for fresh potatoes. The demand for frozen potatoes is encouraging the potato processing industry to grow; this is, in turn, propelling the demand for starch recovery systems.

Request Free Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=161195023

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the starch recovery systems market, with the growing potato processing industry in the projected year.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share by 2023. Due to the high population concentration in this region, there is an increasing demand for processed potato products; this, in turn, is fueling the demand for starch recovery systems in this region. Rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and the increase in demand for functional food products are helping the growth of the potato processing industry in the region. In addition, the market is driven by the growing demand for potato chips and snacks in developing countries such as China and India. These factors together are fueling the growth of the starch recovery systems market in the Asia Pacific region.

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as GEA (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Andritz (Austria), NivobaHovex (Netherlands), MICROTEC ENGINEERING GROUP (Australia), Myande Group (China), LARSSON SWEDEN (Sweden), Sino-Food Machinery (China), Flo-Mech (UK), Hiller GmbH (Germany), Flottweg (Germany), Stamex Technology (Thailand), and HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Food Processing & Equipment Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/starch-recovery-system-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com



SOURCE MarketsandMarkets