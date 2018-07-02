Starcity brings co-living to Los Angeles, plans to open first community in Venice Beach in September 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Starcity, the startup pioneering the community-based living experience, has announced that it is expanding to Los Angeles. The company plans to open its first co-living community in Los Angeles in September 2018. This project marks Starcity's first geographical expansion beyond the San Francisco Bay Area, where the company currently owns and manages four properties, with nine more communities under development.

Starcity converts underutilized multi-family, hotel, and office buildings to residential co-living properties, adding to a city's housing stock without displacing current residents. Each member of a Starcity community has a fully-furnished private bedroom and private or shared bathroom, and access to shared living spaces like kitchens, sitting areas, and TV areas. Leases are designed with flexible terms, and one convenient monthly payment includes residential utilities and shared supplies, as well as shared services like home cleaning, with the option to add on other services like laundry or dog walking. Designed to foster community and social interaction amongst its members, Starcity delivers a welcoming living experience while adding three times as many units of housing to the market as traditional apartment rentals.

"At Starcity, our goal is to make great cities accessible to everyone. By creating co-living communities out of underutilized properties, we're able to add housing units to the market without displacing current residents," said Starcity co-founder and CEO Jon Dishotsky. "Like the Bay Area, Los Angeles is experiencing a major housing crunch. We're leveraging both our existing development strategy, as well as new opportunities to explore new ways of bringing co-living to Los Angeles. Our ultimate goal is to create communities near major transit hubs to help Angelenos live near where they work and play, and maintain the diversity of West Los Angeles' neighborhoods."

The Venice Beach community will be located at 29 Navy Street. Formerly used as corporate housing, Starcity plans to keep the existing 24 studio and one-bedroom units in the building and add bedrooms within seven of the units, resulting in 31 total rooms for the Venice community. Developed in partnership with Worthe Real Estate Group, the community is slated to open in September 2018. The company has plans to develop additional communities in Los Angeles, including the company's first ground-up project with 100+ rooms, soon to be announced.

Starcity recently opened its second office in Los Angeles, demonstrating the company's commitment to creating co-living communities throughout the Los Angeles area. The office, located on Abbot Kinney in Venice Beach, will be home base for dozens of Los Angeles Starcity employees, who will be focused on growing Starcity's presence in Los Angeles and supporting Starcity's Los Angeles members. Starcity is currently hiring community directors, project managers, and many more roles in Los Angeles; those interested are encouraged to apply at https://starcity.com/careers.

Starcity creates beautifully designed co-living communities by identifying underutilized or abandoned multi-family, hotel, and office buildings to renovate, adding to a city's housing stock without displacing a community's longtime residents. Starcity offers its members a private, fully furnished bedroom, complemented by shared kitchens and living spaces, so residents can opt-in to being a part of a greater community while living in comfort. With community-building at its core, Starcity works with local community stakeholders and nonprofits to understand the neighborhood in which they offer housing, offer volunteer and engagement opportunities to its residents, and become a source of energy and opportunity for the neighborhoods in which they offer housing. Software makes the entire process work with a suite of products that making living as a group efficient and enjoyable. Founded in 2016 by CEO Jon Dishotsky, Chief Product Officer Mo Sakrani, CTO Josh Lehman and COO Jesse Suarez, Starcity employs 30 people and is has offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

