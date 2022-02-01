StarCompliance Appoints Stuart Breslow as New Board Member

Rockville, Md., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading provider of compliance technology solutions to the financial services industry, announced the appointment of Stuart Breslow as its new board member.

Breslow comes from McKinsey & Co., where he is currently a senior advisor for the firm's clients and where he played a key role in establishing its risk governance program. He brings extensive experience in the compliance industry, having previously served as the Global Chief Compliance Officer at Morgan Stanley, where he was responsible for its global Compliance program. In that role, his duties included overseeing financial crimes during the company's evolution from an investment bank and asset manager to a diversified financial services provider to a financial holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Breslow also held the role of the first global head of Compliance for Credit Suisse First Boston (CSFB), where he was a core member of the senior management team that reorganized CSFB in response to significant regulatory concerns.

"Stuart will be an incredible addition to Star's board of directors with his extensive experience managing large, complex global financial institutions and relationships," said Star CEO Jennifer Sun. "Stuart truly understands the demands of the chief compliance officer — their challenges, how regulations change, the rigor of the job. His expertise in emerging regulations and financial markets is unmatched as he's spent his entire career in compliance."

Given new laws and regulations accompanying the recent rise of remote work, chief compliance officers are prioritizing employee compliance at the individual employee level and at both the company and market levels more than ever. Chief compliance officers face an increasing number of challenges due to ever-changing regulations, multi-jurisdictional complexity, and regulatory bodies are not letting up. Plus, chief compliance officers and direct line managers are held accountable to the same level as companies and individual employees for the first time. As the role of the chief compliance officer becomes more challenging, Star aims to provide the best resources possible to its clients through its robust and reliable employee compliance platform. By leveraging the knowledge and deep expertise of industry leaders like Breslow, who has more than 30 years of experience leading change across global financial institutions, Star is well-positioned to support its clients now and into the future of unknowns.

"The Star team is taking incredible initiatives in the employee compliance market," said Stuart Breslow, newly appointed member of the StarCompliance board of directors. "I'm excited to take part by leveraging my expertise and skills as a chief compliance officer to help Star navigate the regulatory landscape, provide insights and advice on key decisions, grow Star's business initiatives, and help clients around the globe."

About StarCompliance

