StarCompliance Unveils Its New License & Registration Solution At Synergy '22 In Washington, DC

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions, is proud to announce the release of its new License & Registration software solution, which will greatly improve transparency into the multistep license and registration process, and provide a direct electronic connection to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA").

"In many cases, the license and registration process can take six to eight weeks, which is a long time for businesses not to be able to capitalize on the activities of their registered representatives," said Andy Cheong, Managing Director and Head of Product Management at Star. "We wanted to simplify the process and improve visibility into it. License & Registration gives firms the confidence they need to focus more on revenue-generating opportunities and keep related compliance risks to a minimum."

Unveiled during Synergy '22 in Washington, DC, the new software solution will enable compliance professionals to effortlessly monitor the requests and approvals for licenses from a centralized location, stay up-to-date on Continuing Education (CE) due dates, view exam-window expirations and employee-submission statuses, and more. By improving the transparency into and efficiency of the lengthy license-and-registration process, Star is addressing the industry-wide problem of having registered representatives unable to work and hence not generate revenue due to licensing delays.

Star also revealed that its new License & Registration solution will include enterprise reporting capabilities, with improved progress and time tracking. All of this critical data will be hosted in a single location and accessed through a user interface focused on intuitive use and efficient workflows.

