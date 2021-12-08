Stardock Releases Fences 4 with Peek, Support for Windows 10 and 11

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released Fences ® 4, an app that allows users to automatically organize shortcuts and icons on their PC desktops into custom-sized spaces called fences. Building upon previous versions of Fences that are used by millions of users of Microsoft Windows®, Fences 4 introduces new features that will streamline workflows while keeping desktops organized.

New in Fences 4 is Peek, a feature that lets users instantly view their fences by pressing Windows key + space, making accessing content significantly faster. For example, while working in a program like Adobe ® Premiere ® or Photoshop ®, users can bring a folder portal filled with their source footage and images to the surface of their desktop by pressing the configurable hotkey. This eliminates the need to minimize the application and go searching for the required asset in File Explorer.

Also new in Fences 4 is the Desktop Display feature. The Windows key + D hotkey can be configured to be either toggle or press-and-hold to streamline your workflow for accessing content on your desktop.

"Fences 4 is designed to deliver a modern desktop experience," said Brad Sams, Vice President and General Manager of Stardock Software. "Fences is the best way to organize your desktop, and the new "Peek" feature makes it possible to access all of your Fences content at any time and within any application. Your workflow will never be the same."

Along with its new features, Fences 4 has been optimized so that it loads before the desktop when a PC is booted up, making it not only more functional, but also more performant.

Fences 4 is available through Stardock's Object Desktop suite or on its own starting at $9.99. For more information, visit www.stardock.com or the Fences 4 website here.

Release Trailer: https://youtu.be/rlTqKRY6gdM

Screenshots: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

