Stardock Releases Galactic Civilizations III: Retribution Expansion

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What started as a crusade has become a war of retribution. In this massive expansion to the award-winning space 4X game, your civilization has uncovered powerful artifacts, discovered how to construct hypergates, encountered two new major civilizations, and much more.

"Retribution is our biggest expansion yet for Galactic Civilizations III," said Stardock CEO Brad Wardell. "Precursor artifacts grant special civilization powers, Hypergates allow for fast travel across the galaxy, supply ships can deliver goods to planets to help with their development. Around these pillars, we've re-designed the technology tree and overall balance to deliver a much deeper, yet intuitive, strategy experience."

Across the galaxy, humanity and their rivals are discovering ancient alien artifacts that grant powerful new capabilities. Meanwhile, as civilizations try to carefully balance building an economy, funding an ever growing war machine, and engaging in diplomacy, the humans of Sol III have invented a game-changing new technology - Hypergates - which, when connected, allow for rapid transit across the galaxy.

Galactic Civilizations III: Retribution features:

Artifacts - Powerful items buried on planets across the galaxy will give your civilization instant-access to new abilities.

Powerful items buried on planets across the galaxy will give your civilization instant-access to new abilities. Hypergates - Construct powerful gateways that, when linked, allow your fleets to travel rapidly across hyperspace.

Construct powerful gateways that, when linked, allow your fleets to travel rapidly across hyperspace. Major Civilizations: Drath and Korath - The manipulative Drath pull the strings across the galaxy while the Korath rely on extermination. Each has its own set of special abilities, bonuses, and ship parts.

The manipulative Drath pull the strings across the galaxy while the Korath rely on extermination. Each has its own set of special abilities, bonuses, and ship parts. Supply Ships - Construct ships to deliver goods to your other planets to aid in their development.

Construct ships to deliver goods to your other planets to aid in their development. New Technology Tree - A major overhaul of the technology tree adds depth and sharpens the strategic choices in your research options.

A major overhaul of the technology tree adds depth and sharpens the strategic choices in your research options. Retribution Campaign - The malevolent Drengin Empire made a terrible mistake underestimating humanity's willingness to use violence.

Galactic Civilizations III: Retribution is now available for $19.99 on Steam and at Stardock . Visit www.galciv3.com/retribution for more information.

