Stardock Releases New Curtains Beta for Object Desktop Members

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released a beta for its new customization tool today. Curtains™ allows users to apply new styles along the lines of Dark Mode and Light to Windows® 10.

Taking advantage of the groundwork built to support light and dark mode, Curtains includes several new styles including Fluent, Cairo, and Crystal mode that enhance the look and feel of the Windows UI along with apps that already support light and dark mode.

"The advantage of using a program like Curtains is that it's essentially just adding new 'modes' to Windows," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. "It already works with high DPI displays and your existing programs. This gives users a little extra touch of customizing the Windows experience."

In addition, Curtains also includes styles that allow users to switch Windows to looking more like Windows XP or Windows 95 as well as alternative operating systems.

Users can easily create and share their own styles using the built in style editor. A Curtains style can change everything that Light and Dark mode can change, including the Start button, title bar buttons, and title bar coloring. It also supports tweaking gradients, shadows opacity, and hundreds of other small elements of the Windows GUI.

"Curtains makes it very easy for people to make their own styles," said Wardell. "There are a lot of customization features that have been buried in recent years such as font faces and sizes, detailed color choices and much more. Curtains allows people to adjust all of that and save it with their style easily."

The beta version of Curtains is now available exclusively on Stardock's Object Desktop™ suite of desktop enhancements. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences®, Start10™, Groupy™, SoundPackager™, DeskScapes™ and Multiplicity®. Visit www.objectdesktop.com to get into the beta today.

About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements. For over 20 years, Stardock has developed software including ZIP files as folders, WindowBlinds™, DesktopX™, ObjectDock™, IconPackager™, Fences, DeskScapes, Multiplicity, and more. www.stardock.com/products

