Starfish by Hobsons Releases New COVID-19 Student Success Survey

"The survey data offer important insights about what college life looks like now for students, the challenges they face, and the concerns they have for their future," says Andrew Wheeler, Senior Program Director at Hobsons.

The report provides recommendations for interventions and strategies that institutions can use to get students the help they need based upon Hobsons' decade-plus experience partnering with hundreds of colleges and universities on their student success initiatives.

About Starfish by Hobsons

The Starfish Enterprise Success Solution helps nearly 500 colleges and universities – more than all other organizations in the industry – scale their student success efforts so more students can achieve their academic and life goals. By helping higher education institutions leverage reliable data to pinpoint areas of concern and opportunity within courses and student populations, as well as institutional programs and services, Starfish connects these findings to action by identifying at-risk students, connecting students with valuable resources, and building career and academic plans to achieve student goals with the least momentum lost. To learn more about Starfish, visit hobsons.com/starfish .

About Hobsons

A leader in education technology, Hobsons helps more than 16 million students make informed choices and realize successes throughout their life journeys. Through our solutions, students are able to identify their strengths, explore careers, match to best-fit educational opportunities, create academic plans, and reach their education and life goals. More than 15,000 K-12 and higher education institutions leverage Hobsons' expertise and solutions – Naviance, Intersect, and Starfish – for the success of students. Learn more at hobsons.com .

