StarfishETL™ Creatio & Xero Essentials Now Available

CHICAGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StarfishETL, a powerful iPaaS (integration platform as a service) solution, has just introduced the next integration in its series of pre-configured bundles.

These integration bundles, called Essentials, come free with the purchase of a StarfishETL Professional license. The Essentials draw upon integration best practices, allowing companies to rapidly connect their software with less complication and disruption.

The latest Essentials package will connect the crucial customer data in Creatio with the accounting insights of Xero to help teams streamline operations and improve analytics. Every Essentials package includes the following features:

Pre-built integration map

2 smart connectors from our library of 70+ connectors

Visual integration map designer and integration administrator

Scheduling engine

Notification engine

Transaction engine

Scripting engine

Sophisticated monitoring and logging

Cloud or local deployment options

Access to Support resources, knowledge base and tutorials

Additional Essentials bundles, as well as Essentials for email and messaging solutions, are in development.

"We're eager for this second release of our Essentials framework," says Tricia Cate, VP of Channel Sales. "The team has been working hard to create these pre-built solutions so our customers can enjoy a functioning integration faster. Creatio and Xero work well together for many businesses, so we hope this next installation can help the companies using them better align their solutions."

For more information on the Creatio & Xero Essentials integration, register for the May 21 webinar. To learn more about StarfishETL Essentials, please visit https://www.starfishetl.com/Essentials .

About StarfishETL

StarfishETL is a feature-rich data migration and integration platform for cloud-to-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployed solutions. The platform has been recognized by various consumer review sites for its excellent user experience and high performance. The scalable platform supports migrations ranging from small to enterprise-sized businesses and is backed by partners across the world. To learn more about StarfishETL, please visit the website at www.starfishetl.com.

