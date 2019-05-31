StarfishETL Introduces Multi-Language Wizard Options

CHICAGO, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StarfishETL, a powerful iPaaS (integration platform as a service) solution, has added dynamic language capabilities to its Cloud Migration Wizard. The StarfishETL Cloud Migration Wizard puts the power of migration in the hands of the customer, allowing the user to migrate only her desired fields and add custom fields and functions wherever applicable. With language translations in French, German, Spanish, and Italian, more users than ever can access this self-serve migration platform for moving their CRM data.

"We're focused not only on improving the usability of the Wizard, but also on expanding its benefits for our worldwide partners and customers. The addition of these languages empowers users across the globe to migrate their data using some of the most widely used languages in the world. We look forward to the new opportunities this will create for ease of use across the system," says David Wallace, StarfishETL General Manager.

Headquartered in the United States, StarfishETL maintains partnerships with companies in countries like Singapore, Belgium, and Australia. Expansion of partnerships continues to further the platform's reach to new markets and bring the power of dynamic data to the forefront for more businesses.

StarfishETL users can integrate on-premises, in the Cloud, or via hybrid connections using the platform's robust features. Configurable connectors create an optimized experience where users can mitigate custom fields and functions to build better data relationships. StarfishETL connects a range of business applications including CRM, ERP, QuickBooks, social media, email, marketing automation, collaboration tools, and direct-to-transactional data stores.

