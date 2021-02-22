Stargazer Cast Iron to Donate 5 Percent of Sales to Valley Youth House

"Stargazer Cast Iron is fortunate to be in a good position despite the pandemic. Unfortunately, that has not been the case for many businesses and families in the Lehigh Valley. Between parents losing jobs, schools being closed and activities being canceled, children are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Thankfully, organizations like Valley Youth House have been working overtime to help care for the children in our local communities who are most at-risk," said Stargazer Founder & CEO, Peter Huntley. "We're honored to partner with Valley Youth House to help amplify the positive impact they're able to have on our youth during these particularly trying times."

Valley Youth House was founded as a youth shelter in the Lehigh Valley in 1973. Since then they've expanded to other local communities and have grown to offer a wide variety of programs and services specifically catering to Pennsylvania's most vulnerable youth.

You can help by ordering locally manufactured cast iron cookware from www.stargazercastiron.com , or by donating directly to Valley Youth House at www.valleyyouthhouse.org .

About Valley Youth House

Valley Youth House (www.valleyyouthhouse.org) does more than just provide homes for Pennsylvania's vulnerable, abused, and homeless youth. We partner with thousands of individuals each year to build a solid foundation for young people and their families. With dedicated street outreach, housing, counseling, skills training, health, prevention, and intervention services, we empower resilient young people in establishing promising futures.

About Stargazer Cast Iron LLC

Stargazer Cast Iron is a leading manufacturer of premium American-made cast iron cookware. Their smooth skillets are offered in multiple sizes and boast a uniquely practical design that makes them ideal for everyday use. As a direct-to-consumer brand, their products are sold exclusively through their website, www.stargazercastiron.com . Stargazer is committed to sustainably manufacturing the highest quality cast iron cookware available.

SOURCE Stargazer Cast Iron LLC

Related Links

https://www.stargazercastiron.com

