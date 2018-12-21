Stark & Stark Obtains $8 Million Settlement for Injured Philadelphia Construction Worker

PHILADELPHIA AND YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stark & Stark announced it has obtained an $8 million settlement for a catastrophically injured Philadelphia construction worker.

The ironworker was injured in 2015, while working at a job site in Philadelphia. While connecting beams, the ironworker fell 40 feet. He suffered a fracture to his left leg, and subsequently developed chronic regional pain syndrome (CRPS). CRPS is a painful condition which caused the ironworker's leg to swell leaving him unable to walk without assistance and needing lifelong treatment.

The plaintiff was represented by Stark & Stark Shareholder Carin O'Donnell and Associate Jordan Friter, who secured the settlement at a mediation a week prior to the scheduled trial. The $8 million settlement fully compensates the worker for his pain and suffering, lost wages, and medical bills.

"I am proud to have helped the victim of this tragic incident receive a settlement that will enable him and his family to get the assistance they need to better function given his injury, and ease his suffering," said Ms. O'Donnell. "Our firm is dedicated to upholding the legal rights of workers injured in construction accidents and securing remedies that allow them to rebuild their lives."

A member of Stark & Stark's Accident & Personal Injury and Construction Injury Groups, Carin O'Donnell concentrates her practice in wrongful death and catastrophic construction injury litigation. As a leading trial attorney, she has successfully litigated personal injury matters resulting in multi-million dollar verdicts. Notably, her extensive trial experience has helped her win large verdicts in counties that typically favor defense verdicts.

Mr. Friter is also a member of Stark & Stark's Accident & Personal Injury Group. He concentrates his practice in catastrophic personal injuries, construction accidents, workplace accidents, motor vehicle, and motorcycle accidents, slip and fall accidents, nursing home abuse, and dog attacks.

