Stark County Minority Businesses Are Next to Benefit from ELITE

CANTON, Ohio, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JobsOhio today announced that minority-owned Stark County businesses will participate in ELITE, London Stock Exchange Group's business support and development program. In collaboration with JobsOhio and the Stark County Minority Business Association, ELITE USA announced that 13 minority-owned businesses will make up its new cohort.

"ELITE is providing Stark County minority-owned businesses access to resources that will help their efforts to scale up and grow," said Governor Mike DeWine. "This also expands ELITE's presence in Ohio ahead of its headquarters opening in Cleveland in the coming year."

"We are excited to connect ELITE's proven business development capabilities with the Stark County Minority Business Association," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio's president and CEO. "Ensuring that these businesses have the tools they need to succeed and grow will create new opportunities in Northeast Ohio while accelerating Ohio's economic recovery strategy."

JobsOhio will fund the one-year program, which includes expert consultation regarding strategy, innovation, operations, marketing, governance and risk management, talent management and leadership. This will be the second group of U.S. businesses to benefit from the ELITE program, which supports growth aspirations, promotes global partnerships and facilitates access to international capital.

Last October, Lt. Governor Jon Husted led an Ohio delegation to London, consisting of Southeast Ohio businesses, for the program graduation. Many of the Canton businesses joining this year's class joined that delegation. During that trip, the Lt. Governor joined ELITE in announcing that Cleveland, Ohio will serve as its headquarters in the Americas. The investment in Cleveland provides more opportunity for collaboration with Ohio companies and supports the administration's mission to increase capital investment and job creation.

"I'm thrilled to see the Stark County Minority Business Association's ELITE cohort launch. The expertise, additional resources, and opportunity for growth the ELITE program provides will go such a long way for these businesses," said Rep. Thomas West of Canton. "I'm so grateful to ELITE USA and JobsOhio for making the Stark County Cohort a reality, and I look forward to seeing the benefits this partnership will bring both to our area and the whole state."

Businesses participating in the ELITE program also receive individualized consulting and business support from some of the world's top business and investment experts. ELITE helps companies develop world class strategy, broadens their network and prepares them for building the sustainable leading businesses of the future. ELITE program graduate companies have experienced as much as seven times the growth and created four times more jobs compared to industry peers.

"We are delighted to launch this new ELITE cohort and look forward to supporting these companies in exploring opportunities, developing new strategies and expanding relationships," said Tom Tyler, Head of ELITE USA. "I am confident these dynamic businesses will benefit from the skill, networks and opportunities ELITE offers, and welcome them to the global community of ELITE companies."

"The Minority Business Association is excited about the 13 businesses that will benefit from participating in the cohort launch of the ELITE program," said Leonard Stevens, president of the Stark County Minority Business Association. "This program will allow our participants an opportunity to expand their business platform and gain valuable insight on growing their business and advancing it to the next level."

The following minority-owned small businesses and entities comprise the new Stark County Cohort:

Business Sector The ABCD, Inc. Consumer Services Community Restoration Centers Consumer Services Environmental Flooring Group LLC Construction Freeman Residential Services Healthcare Services Greater Stark County Urban League LLC Consumer Services House of G.R.A.C.E. Residential Services LLC Healthcare Services Integrity Accounting Financial Services Invictus Capital Management Financial Services Me and the Bees Consumer Goods Peterson NBC LLC Consumer Goods Quality Care Construction Consumer Services/Construction Quality of Life Health Care Services LLC Healthcare Services Vital, Inc Financial Services

Following graduation, these organizations become part of a global network of more than 1,500 businesses across 36 sectors and 42 countries, and an exclusive global ecosystem of successful business leaders, expert advisors and engaged investors.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio though Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

