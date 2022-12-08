Stark Drones, a Moonshot Technology Startup, is Planning to do an Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on Wefunder

DETROIT, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Michigan-based startup known as Stark Drones has already been making strides throughout its launch schedule, including a telemetry internet balloon test that was done in Harbor Beach earlier this year. Focused on various forms of advanced research and technology, Stark Drones is tailored towards disrupting the telecom and infrastructure industries. They have also done various other tests such as testing aquatic networks on Port Huron, presenting an underwater wireless network during Erie Hack and the Internet of H20 challenge, as well as contributing to the development of what can be seen as one of the world's largest grid computing networks.

The IP portfolio of Stark Drones includes various algorithms and innovations in the world of computing. Stark Drones has a compute module that aims to be the next big thing for distributed gateways, signal processing, and various forms of wireless communication. Stark Drones is also making strides in clean energy. They have contributed to the development of CAES batteries or "Compressed Air Energy Storage" and are focused on new forms of green and environmentally friendly technologies.

Since its inception in 2018, Stark Drones have been heavily mission-driven. In fact, they aim to utilize advanced algorithms for massive translation of various ancient texts and be a "light to the world" with their technologies. Stark Drones for example, wants to eventually work on UAVs that fight out fires as well as at the same time have been working on ways to harvest water from thin air. Stark Drones have also been experimenting with various forms of aeronautical propulsion and started developing a space plane during the second half of 2022.

Stark Drones as a startup really cares about the path that humanity is taking. This goes beyond just the environment, but the fact that for many things, "There has got to be a better way!" Its founder has a prolific research history, and the team is passionate about moving things forward. Stark Drones is focused on really honing in on its core technology.

