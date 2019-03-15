StarKist Co. Press Release: Settlement of Antitrust Litigation

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist Co. today announced it has entered into a settlement agreement with a large group of plaintiffs in the pending antitrust litigation. This settlement agreement resolves antitrust claims of 33 retailers, including Kroger, that were represented in several consolidated complaints. StarKist settled earlier with other plaintiffs including Target, Wal-Mart, and Sam's.

"StarKist is pleased to resolve this matter with our valued customers. This settlement, together with prior ones, resolves a substantial number of the company disputes with the direct action plaintiffs," said Scott Meece, StarKist General Counsel & Sr. Vice President.

"StarKist is committed to being a socially responsible company and we are pleased to resolve this lawsuit with our customers under fair and reasonable terms," said Andrew Choe, President & CEO, StarKist Co. "We will continue to conduct our business with the utmost transparency and integrity, and we hope to resolve the remaining lawsuits with our other customers under similarly fair and mutually beneficial terms."

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. provides trusted, healthy, food products in the United States. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce StarKist single-serve pouch products, which include Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations™. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

Media Contact:

Michelle Faist

412-323-7457

Michelle.Faist@StarKist.com

SOURCE StarKist Co.

