StarKist® Launches Pop! Ad Icons: StarKist - Charlie the Tuna® Collectible with Funko

"We are thrilled to offer fans of the world's greatest spokes-fish the opportunity to purchase the Pop! Ad Icons," said Andy Mecs, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation, StarKist Co. "Charlie the Tuna® has been lending a fin to StarKist® for 50+ years, so we are excited to celebrate his impact on pop culture through this release."

"We're excited to have Charlie join an esteemed list of Ad Icons that continue to delight fans of pop culture," said Molly Hartney, Chief Marketing Officer at Funko. "During the holidays, it's important to think about those in need and Funko commends StarKist on their commitment to Feed the Children."

StarKist will also be hosting a Facebook sweepstakes, giving away fifteen Pop! Ad Icons: StarKist's Charlie the Tuna® to lucky fans. Follow @StarKistCharlie for more information. Official sweepstakes rules can be found at https://www.facebook.com/starkist/app/208195102528120/.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. provides trusted, healthy, food products in the United States. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce StarKist single-serve pouch products, which include Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, board games, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

For more information, visit feedthechildren.org.

