STARK's CEO Stefan Leipold Was Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STARK's CEO Stefan Leipold (inventor of the original, patented world's first Magnetic Privacy Screens with Camera Shutter for Apple and Microsoft devices), has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

STARK

Stefan Leipold was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Stefan Leipold into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Stefan has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Stefan will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Leipold will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Stefan Leipold said, "As a Forbes Councils member, I am pleased to share my 30 years of experience and expertise in the IT/Cyber-Security field and seven years in product development, design, and global distribution with today's executive leaders and entrepreneurs."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

