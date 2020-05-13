Starlight Children's Foundation Announces 2020 Design-A-Gown Finalists

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Children's Foundation, the organization dedicated to delivering happiness to hospitalized kids, has revealed the three finalists for its third annual Design-A-Gown campaign. The annual campaign invites people to design and vote on the next Starlight Hospital Gown.

The public will vote on their favorite design from now until May 22, with the winner announced on May 27. The winning Starlight Gown will be distributed to Starlight's network of 800 children's hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide.

Hundreds of kids, families, and adults participated in the Design-A-Gown campaign last month by submitting their original designs -- all for the chance to become the next Starlight Hospital Gown.

The finalists are:

Tyler Cepkauskas , from Chicago, Ill. , designed a colorful gown with inspiring words for his little sister, Emily. He wanted her to remember to have courage and strength during hospital visits.

, from , designed a colorful gown with inspiring words for his little sister, Emily. He wanted her to remember to have courage and strength during hospital visits. Hannah Doty , from Los Angeles, Calif. , an aspiring child life specialist who created a Hawaiian t-shirt design. She wanted to help kids be able to express themselves during hospital stays.

, from , an aspiring child life specialist who created a Hawaiian t-shirt design. She wanted to help kids be able to express themselves during hospital stays. Melissa Chisholm , from Hebron, Conn. , designed a gown with rainbows and hearts for her 3-year-old daughter, Riley. She says she would do anything to bring a smile to her daughter when she's sick.

Starlight Gowns replace uncomfortable and boring traditional children's hospital gowns with ones that are soft and comfortable, tie down the side instead of open in the back, and feature brightly colored fun designs. Launched in the fall of 2016, the program has already provided more than 250,000 Starlight Gowns to hospitalized children across the United States.

To vote for the 2020 Design-A-Gown winning design, or to donate a Starlight Gown for just $25, please visit starlight.org.

ABOUT STARLIGHT CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION

Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight's ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear, and Starlight Gaming, have impacted 16 million kids at more than 800 children's hospitals across the U.S. To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness, visit www.starlight.org.

