Starlight Children's Foundation Announces the 2020 Design-A-Gown Winner

"Tyler's love and support for his little sister is very special. We're thrilled to have him as the 2020 Design-A-Gown winner," says Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation. "His inspiring gown design will bring happiness to many hospitalized kids during this difficult time. To date, we've provided over 250,000 specially-designed gowns to children's hospitals and pediatric units across the U.S."

Design-A-Gown is an annual campaign that invites America to design and vote on the next Starlight Hospital Gown. Tyler's winning design was one of nearly 1,000 submitted during the campaign.

Starlight is thrilled to announce that in addition to Tyler's winning gown, the gowns of the other two finalists (Hannah Doty from Los Angeles, Calif. and Melissa Chisholm from Hebron, Conn.) will also be produced and delivered to hospitalized children at children's hospitals and healthcare facilities across the US.

Starlight Gowns replace uncomfortable and boring traditional children's hospital gowns with ones that are soft and comfortable, tie down the side instead of open in the back, and feature brightly colored fun designs.

ABOUT STARLIGHT CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION

Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight's ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear, and Starlight Gaming, have impacted 16 million kids at more than 800 children's hospitals across the U.S. To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness, visit www.starlight.org.

