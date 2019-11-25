Starlight Children's Foundation Launches Holiday Campaign to "Give Happiness" to Seriously Ill Children

For just $10, donors can "Give Happiness" to 10 seriously ill kids through the nonprofit's new website, which now features a variety of new giving options for donors to support seriously ill children and their families through Starlight, including the ability to now view, select, and make a donation in support of a specific US hospital right in their own community.

"We're excited to offer donors who want to have a positive impact on hospitalized kids in their community this new giving option at starlight.org," said Adam Garone, CEO, Starlight. "For the first time ever, you can now give the gift of a Starlight Virtual Reality headset, Starlight Hospital Wear, or a Starlight Gaming console directly to seriously ill children and their families at a hospital just down the street or almost anywhere in the US."

Donors can choose from a list of more than 800 Starlight partner hospitals, respite houses, clinics, camps, and other pediatric healthcare facilities across the US where they can donate Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear, or Starlight Gaming consoles – or any combination of all three – to give happiness to seriously ill children and their families.

As part of "Give Happiness," Starlight will also celebrate 24 hours of Giving Tuesday on December 3 and encourage supporters and ambassadors to Stream For Starlight, donate in support of an existing stream, launch a Facebook fundraiser, sponsor a hospital, fundraise for a hospital, or donate directly to Starlight.

All donations raised by the campaign will fund the delivery of fun and innovative Starlight programs including Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear, and Starlight Gaming to children at more than 800 children's hospitals and other healthcare facilities across the US.

Read Starlight's 2018 Annual Report online at https://www.starlight.org/financials/ and "Give Happiness" to seriously ill children this holiday season at www.starlight.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Chris de Haan, Starlight Children's Foundation: chris.dehaan@starlight.org, 213-309-1867

Farah Jad, Starlight Children's Foundation: farah.jad@starlight.org, 858-337-6882

ABOUT STARLIGHT

Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight programs have brought smiles to hospitalized kids by helping them heal faster. With your help, more kids and families can enjoy Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear, Starlight Gaming, and other Starlight programs that deliver happiness at a children's hospital or health care facility near you. Help us deliver happiness at starlight.org.

ABOUT NIAGARA CARES

Niagara Cares, a philanthropic arm of Niagara Bottling, is committed to supporting local and national community initiatives serving children and families in need by engaging stakeholders and investing its resources. Niagara Cares efforts include national strategic partnerships, local community grants, employee engagement, volunteerism and the Andrew D. Peykoff, Sr. Scholarship Program.

SOURCE Starlight Children's Foundation

Related Links

http://www.starlight.org

