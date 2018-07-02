Starlight Fleet, East Coast's Largest 4-hour Fishing Vessel Now Departs from Pompano Beach, Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 101-foot Starlight, the East Coast's largest 4-hour fishing vessel is now departing Hillsboro Inlet Fishing Center in Pompano Beach for daily drift fishing trips led by Captain Bruce Hamburg who has been running boats in the region since 1985.

A leader in Atlantic Ocean fishing, The Starlight Fleet Florida is powered by Cape Sea Excursions founded in 1976 by Master Captain and Fisherman Jim Cicchitti. Starlight Fleet Florida employs the largest and fastest boats, the latest fish finding and safety equipment along with U.S. Coast Guard certified guides.

"Bruce and I combine a total of 75 years of fishing experience with the largest boat in the business," said Captain Cicchitti. "Besides our open daily trips, we're looking to make great memories for groups such as seniors, schools, parties, fishing charters and more."

About Starlight Fleet Florida

Starlight Fleet Florida is part of Cape Sea Excursions which includes The Starlight Fleet , Cape May Watch & Research Center , the Dark Star Pirate Cruises and the Cape Star Bay Fishing and Eco Tours . Trips depart from Hillsboro Inlet Fishing Center, Pompano Beach, FL, daily at 8:30AM and 1:30PM with night fishing sails at 7:00PM in season. For more information on the complete schedule and weekly specials, visit: www.StarlightFleetFlorida.com

