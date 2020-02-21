StarLink Signs Global Distribution Agreement With Getvisibility

ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StarLink, the fastest-growing "True" Value-added Distributor (VAD) in the META region, having a presence in the U.S. and U.K., today announced a new partnership with Getvisibility. Under this agreement, StarLink will support the distribution of Getvisibility products and services in major parts of North America and Europe.

Getvisibility presents a product that utilizes the latest technology in Deep Learning. Artificial intelligence gives companies visibility, control and a strong dynamic understanding of their data as it is being created. Getvisibility is designed to process and classify unstructured information as it is being created with an unprecedented level of classification confidence, allowing companies to quickly visualize their data footprint where new and changing data risks have become evident, thus allowing for proactive data management and security.

"Ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data is a security fundamental. To achieve this, organizations need to know where the data is, what is contained within data files and who has access to them. Add in migration to the cloud and the process of securing data while being compliant becomes ever more challenging," said Ronan Murphy, CEO of Getvisibility.

Getvisibility uses machine learning to discover and classify large amounts of data, facilitating a better cloud migration and a more secure data governance program, helping with both data security and regulatory mandates such as EU GDPR, CCPA, and more.

"Using Artificial Intelligence as a defense will play a dominant role in addressing data security risks that become less predictable and more complex," says Duncan Hume, Vice President of StarLink North America. "Getvisibility provides a solution to the challenge of compliance our channel partners and their customers face every day. In the future, AI and machine learning will become a basic element of data and file security; Getvisibility provides functionality today."

"This agreement with StarLink will yield exciting benefits for our global customers and partners," adds Ronan Murphy CEO Getvisibility.

StarLink is acclaimed as the fastest-growing "True" Value-added Distributor across the META regions with on-the-ground presence in 20 countries including the U.K. and USA. With its innovative Security Framework, StarLink is recognized as a "Trusted Cyber and Cloud Advisor" to over 2,200 plus enterprise customers and distributes through its Channel network of over 1,100 Partners. Learn more at www.starlinkme.net.

