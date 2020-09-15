STARLUX Airlines Deploys IBS Software's iCargo Platform to Manage All Cargo Business Functions from Launch

After a rigorous evaluation process, STARLUX Airlines chose IBS Software's iCargo SaaS-based cargo platform to provide a single, unified platform for all critical functions. iCargo now manages all aspects of STARLUX's cargo business, including sales, airline operations, US customs, mail, Unit Load Device, cashiering, claims, cargo and mail revenue accounting, portal services, data warehousing and business intelligence modules.

"We chose the industry-leading iCargo management platform to achieve our goal of providing the best and seamless cargo service to our customers," said Glenn Chai, CEO, STARLUX Airlines. "So far, iCargo has proved itself to be well worth the investment. It is an advanced digital solution featuring advanced and user-friendly functions. STARLUX is very glad to have made the right choice."

"We were proud to have been selected as a launch partner for STARLUX Airlines, our first iCargo customer in Taiwan. As a startup airline, STARLUX had strict timelines for implementation and regulatory requirements, and extremely high expectations for the technology and its support of their business model. In IBS Software they found a partner with deep expertise, total commitment to driving business value, and a strong delivery track record. We're thrilled to welcome STARLUX to the iCargo family and to continue our partnership as the airline continues to thrive," said Ashok Rajan, Head of Cargo & Logistics Solutions, IBS Software.

STARLUX plans to expand its network with additional A321neo aircraft scheduled for delivery, plus wide-body A350 XWB aircraft. iCargo is fully enabled to support this future growth and continue to empower STARLUX to deliver on its brand promise to customers.

Over the last 24 months demand for iCargo has gained significant momentum around the world, with 18 implementations going live over this period – including eight new customers.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet and crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel & air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time b2b and b2c distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 11 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/

About STARLUX Airlines

STARLUX Airlines was founded in May 2018. Out of his passion for aviation and determination to cultivate the aviation industry, the founder, K.W Chang, established a luxury boutique airline. Taking safety and quality of aviation service into account to provide travelers the safest and most luxurious flying experience.

STARLUX Airlines is introducing all 10 A321neos—and three are already in place. The delivery of the 17 A350 XWBs is expected to begin next year. The fleet is planned to have a total of 27 aircraft by the end of 2024 and 50 by the end of 2030. STARLUX Airlines officially launched its first flight on 23rd January to Macau, Penang and Danang. With its hub at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, STARLUX Airlines will initially fly routes in Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, gradually developing its trans-oceanic routes to North America.

SOURCE IBS Software