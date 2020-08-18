Starmind Announces CEO Transition

ZURICH, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starmind is grateful for Oliver's leadership in scaling the company globally, doubling headcount in the last two years and building a deep bench of exceptional leaders who will drive Starmind's vision, strategy and growth plans forward to create a global category leader.

As the co-founder of Starmind, Marc is the mastermind behind Starmind's product and platform and has been instrumental in Starmind's success. Marc is also an active member of the Forbes Technology Council and the Global Panel of the MIT Technology Review.

Starminds AI, which creates automated, company-specific expertise, skill and know-how profiles has been of particular value to employees during this challenging time of remote work. Connecting the know-how of remote workforces and providing employees with access to a wealth of knowledge has led to a 37% increase in usage across all Starmind networks.

"We thank Oliver for his leadership and contributions to Starmind's success, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors," Marc Vontobel, Starmind's acting CEO, commented. "Our current growth trajectory and global customer base show the relevancy and need for Starmind's solution, especially in these uncertain economic times. We create immediate productivity gains and cost savings for customers by unleashing human intelligence with our AI. Our business cases for company-wide expert identification, customer service ticket reductions and access to tacit knowledge have immediate bottom-line impact for organizations."

Starmind unlocks employees' collective intelligence and expertise to supercharge productivity, innovation and career development. Patented artificial intelligence identifies subject matter experts across enterprises, accesses undocumented knowledge and generates employee skill profiles that are the foundation for upskilling, re-skilling and workforce planning. With customers in over 100 countries including Bayer, Telefónica, the United Nations (UN) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Starmind has helped businesses worldwide gain over $1.4 billion as a result of productivity savings.Over the past 12 months Starmind won several awards for its outstanding technology and business impact. They include Deloitte Technology's Fast 50 Challenge award, Gartner's Cool Vendor award, Microsoft's Scale Up award and KMWorld's 2020 Top 100 Companies.

